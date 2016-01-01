Meg Ketchum, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meg Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meg Ketchum, NP
Overview
Meg Ketchum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Templeton, CA.
Locations
Templeton Women's Health Center350 Posada Ln Ste 202, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5497Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Meg Ketchum, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1215955273
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Meg Ketchum accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meg Ketchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
