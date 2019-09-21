See All Physicians Assistants in West Orange, NJ
Meera Pradeep, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meera Pradeep, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Orange, NJ. 

Meera Pradeep works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Orange
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2019
    She is a physician assistant who has been treating me for actinik keretosis. She has been more successful in treating my condition than the regular physician who was treating me prior to her. Meera's prescribed medications have almost completely cured my dermatology problem.
    — Sep 21, 2019
    Photo: Meera Pradeep, PA-C
    About Meera Pradeep, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346529948
    Frequently Asked Questions

