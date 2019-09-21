Meera Pradeep, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meera Pradeep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meera Pradeep, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meera Pradeep, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Orange, NJ.
Meera Pradeep works at
Locations
1
West Orange347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a physician assistant who has been treating me for actinik keretosis. She has been more successful in treating my condition than the regular physician who was treating me prior to her. Meera's prescribed medications have almost completely cured my dermatology problem.
About Meera Pradeep, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346529948
Frequently Asked Questions
Meera Pradeep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meera Pradeep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meera Pradeep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Meera Pradeep. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meera Pradeep.
