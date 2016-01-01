See All Counselors in Ellisville, MO
Super Profile

Medelyn Minor, LPC

Counseling
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Medelyn Minor, LPC is a Counselor in Ellisville, MO. 

Medelyn Minor works at Veria Counseling, LLC in Ellisville, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West County
    300 Ozark Trail Dr Ste 220, Ellisville, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 580-5346
  2. 2
    Saint Charles
    1550 Wall St Ste 231, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 650-3905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Behavior Modification
Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Medelyn Minor, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033434584
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Medelyn Minor, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Medelyn Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Medelyn Minor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Medelyn Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Medelyn Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Medelyn Minor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Medelyn Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Medelyn Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

