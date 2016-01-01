Medelyn Minor, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Medelyn Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Medelyn Minor, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Medelyn Minor, LPC is a Counselor in Ellisville, MO.
Medelyn Minor works at
Locations
-
1
West County300 Ozark Trail Dr Ste 220, Ellisville, MO 63011 Directions (314) 580-5346
-
2
Saint Charles1550 Wall St Ste 231, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (314) 650-3905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Medelyn Minor?
About Medelyn Minor, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033434584
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Medelyn Minor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Medelyn Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Medelyn Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Medelyn Minor works at
13 patients have reviewed Medelyn Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Medelyn Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Medelyn Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Medelyn Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.