Mebin Thomas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mebin Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mebin Thomas, PA-C
Overview
Mebin Thomas, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences.
Mebin Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Abdelaziz Group1218 E 9th St Ste 1, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 896-6777
-
2
Life Psychiatric Clinic609 S Kelly Ave Ste B2, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 724-6871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mebin Thomas?
Very good doctor.
About Mebin Thomas, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1598082737
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Mebin Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mebin Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mebin Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mebin Thomas works at
Mebin Thomas speaks Malayalam.
23 patients have reviewed Mebin Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mebin Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mebin Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mebin Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.