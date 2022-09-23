Overview

Mebin Thomas, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences.



Mebin Thomas works at DR. ABDELAZIZ GROUP in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.