Meaghan Gift
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meaghan Gift is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Meaghan Gift works at
Locations
JenCare Senior Medical Center8019 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 333-3121
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Meaghan Gift for a few years now. She came highly recommended by my best friend and I was concerned because I have never liked any Nurse Practitioners ever…. But Meaghan has completely changed my opinion. She is wonderful, knowledgeable, and personable. I plan on being a patient of hers for a very long time. I highly recommend her.
About Meaghan Gift
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336532019
Frequently Asked Questions
Meaghan Gift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meaghan Gift accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meaghan Gift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Meaghan Gift. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meaghan Gift.
