Meaghan Gift

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meaghan Gift is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Meaghan Gift works at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JenCare Senior Medical Center
    8019 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 333-3121
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Meaghan Gift

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336532019
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meaghan Gift is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meaghan Gift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meaghan Gift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Meaghan Gift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meaghan Gift works at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Meaghan Gift’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Meaghan Gift. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meaghan Gift.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meaghan Gift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meaghan Gift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

