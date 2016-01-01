Meagan Dear accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meagan Dear, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Meagan Dear, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Meagan Dear works at
Locations
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
(601) 984-4465
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Meagan Dear, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346765526
Meagan Dear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meagan Dear, there are benefits to both methods.