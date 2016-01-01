See All Physicians Assistants in Rockville, MD
McKenzie Raum, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

McKenzie Raum, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

McKenzie Raum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD. 

McKenzie Raum works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Priscilla Yeon, PA-C
Priscilla Yeon, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
8 (48)
View Profile
Clifford Amos, PA-C
Clifford Amos, PA-C
8 (37)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Center PA Division
    14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1433
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with McKenzie Raum?

    Photo: McKenzie Raum, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with McKenzie Raum, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending McKenzie Raum to family and friends

    McKenzie Raum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with McKenzie Raum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about McKenzie Raum, PA-C.

    About McKenzie Raum, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396391025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    McKenzie Raum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    McKenzie Raum works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville in Rockville, MD. View the full address on McKenzie Raum’s profile.

    McKenzie Raum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with McKenzie Raum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with McKenzie Raum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with McKenzie Raum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you McKenzie Raum, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.