Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD

Optometry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD is an Optometrist in Federal Way, WA. 

Dr. Fogarty works at Evergreen Eye Center in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evergreen Eye Center Inc Ps
    34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Nov 28, 2022
    This visit was very easy due to the professional, kind & patient staff.
    Karen — Nov 28, 2022
    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1063995181
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKenzie Fogarty, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fogarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fogarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fogarty works at Evergreen Eye Center in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fogarty’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

