Mayuri Patel, FNP
Overview
Mayuri Patel, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in McKinney, TX.
Locations
Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South8080 State Highway 121 Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 268-9383
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life! I had a collapsed lung and without her call to my life, I could have died!
About Mayuri Patel, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144732926
Mayuri Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mayuri Patel accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mayuri Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Mayuri Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mayuri Patel.
