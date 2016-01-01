Mayra Griggs is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mayra Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mayra Griggs
Overview
Mayra Griggs is a Midwife in Glen Burnie, MD.
Mayra Griggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mayra Griggs?
About Mayra Griggs
- Midwifery
- English
- 1598915829
Frequently Asked Questions
Mayra Griggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mayra Griggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mayra Griggs works at
2 patients have reviewed Mayra Griggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mayra Griggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mayra Griggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mayra Griggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.