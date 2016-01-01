Mayra Cantu, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mayra Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mayra Cantu, FNP
Overview
Mayra Cantu, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edinburg, TX.
Mayra Cantu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Endocrinology2609 Michaelangelo Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mayra Cantu?
About Mayra Cantu, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619386190
Frequently Asked Questions
Mayra Cantu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mayra Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mayra Cantu works at
Mayra Cantu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mayra Cantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mayra Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mayra Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.