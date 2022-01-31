See All Psychotherapists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Maylin Batista, PHD

Psychotherapy
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maylin Batista, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Miami Lakes, FL. 

Dr. Batista works at Intent Therapy LLC in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intent Therapy LLC
    6001 NW 153rd St Ste 157, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 423-4612
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
Adolescent Depression
Affairs and Infidelity
Addiction Treatment
Adolescent Depression
Affairs and Infidelity

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Pornography Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2022
    Ella nos ayudó a recuperar la alegría en nuestro matrimonio; nos ayudó a comprender que uno se vuelve más fuerte al dejar ir de manera consciente y activa en lugar de aferrarse al pasado. Gracias !
    A& J — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Maylin Batista, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285910265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

