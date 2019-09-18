Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maykelyn Felipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Maykelyn Felipe works at
Locations
-
1
Raul Rodriguez403 Se 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 266-8866Friday10:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maykelyn Felipe?
Very compassionate. Excellent bedside manner. Very punctual as well. Really listened to what I had to say, and was efficient with everything without every rushing me.
About Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528575925
Frequently Asked Questions
Maykelyn Felipe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maykelyn Felipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maykelyn Felipe works at
Maykelyn Felipe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maykelyn Felipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maykelyn Felipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maykelyn Felipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.