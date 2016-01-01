See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mayimuna Pettiford, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (4)
Dr. Mayimuna Pettiford, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Pettiford works at Villagecare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Villagecare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
    214 W Houston St, New York, NY 10014

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mayimuna Pettiford, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902158538
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pettiford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pettiford works at Villagecare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pettiford’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettiford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettiford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettiford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettiford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

