Mayer Rosenberg, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Mayer Rosenberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    735 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 382-4736

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 16, 2019
amazing care and diagnoses
— Aug 16, 2019
About Mayer Rosenberg, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942347950
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mayer Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Mayer Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Mayer Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mayer Rosenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mayer Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mayer Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

