Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Ramirez, PHD
Dr. Maya Ramirez, PHD is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Tampa General Hospital, Psychology1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (800) 505-7769Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife saw Dr. Ramirez after suffering a massive stroke. She saw Dr. Ramirez over an almost two year period and we were very happy with her. She was warm, kind, empathetic, professional and extremely bright. You got the sense that she was not in it for the money but rather because she genuinely wanted to help her patients. We drove and hour and a half several days a week to complete the necessary round of testing. I wish there were more psychologists like Dr. Ramirez. I would give her ten stars if I could. Dr. Bryan Johnson
- Psychology
- English
- 1841585817
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
