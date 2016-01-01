Dr. May Naji, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Naji, OD
Overview
Dr. May Naji, OD is an Optometrist in Durham, NC. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Naji works at
Locations
-
1
Minuteclinic Diagnostic of North Carolina PC4037 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 493-9750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naji?
About Dr. May Naji, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1386996916
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naji works at
Dr. Naji speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.