Maxine Sadhai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Maxine Sadhai, PSY
Overview
Maxine Sadhai, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Weston, FL.
Maxine Sadhai works at
Locations
Maxine A. Sadhai Psy.d. & Associates P.A.2813 Executive Park Dr Ste 105, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 439-5446
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous going into Dr. Sadhi’s office because I had no idea what to expect. She was absolutely amazing. she was so patient with me and explained everything in detail and made me feel so comfortable to the point that I actually looked forward to my next visit with her again. I highly recommend her !!! You will be so happy you saw her.
About Maxine Sadhai, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326154998
Frequently Asked Questions
Maxine Sadhai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maxine Sadhai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Maxine Sadhai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maxine Sadhai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maxine Sadhai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maxine Sadhai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.