Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max Johnson, OD
Overview
Dr. Max Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Roswell, NM.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Johnson Max S Od106 N Delaware Ave, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (505) 624-0235
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is not only a wonderful optometrist, but his staff are courteous and knowledgeable as well! We love his office!
About Dr. Max Johnson, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
