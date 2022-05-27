See All Physicians Assistants in Chickamauga, GA
Max Baldwin Icon-share Share Profile

Max Baldwin

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Max Baldwin is a Physician Assistant in Chickamauga, GA. 

Max Baldwin works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Chickamauga in Chickamauga, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Chickamauga
    101 Kington Ln, Chickamauga, GA 30707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Max Baldwin?

May 27, 2022
One of the best experiences I have ever had I am not one to visit a doctor very often matter fact I have to be about half dead before I go but attempting to go for preventative measures prior to actually needing to For just a wellness check up I was met with a Norman Rockwell painting in Dr. Max Baldwin he was so easy to talk to and to explain what I thought I needed and helpful and I trusted him immediately and for me that is huge I truly recommend this Dr. you would do well to see Dr. Max Baldwin and his nurse Beth this is truly what I would call in today’s hurry up and wait society a true gentleman in taking the time to diagnose look over the issues talk to me look me in the eye find out what I thought tell me what he thinks and give me good advice that’s almost unheardIn today’s society where in the medical field it’s hurry up get you in your Just a number get you out and you feel like all you have left after the experience is a bill take time get reacquainted with quality people
Carylon Smith — May 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Max Baldwin
How would you rate your experience with Max Baldwin?
  • Likelihood of recommending Max Baldwin to family and friends

Max Baldwin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Max Baldwin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Max Baldwin.

About Max Baldwin

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1316028467
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Max Baldwin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Max Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Max Baldwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Max Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Max Baldwin works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Chickamauga in Chickamauga, GA. View the full address on Max Baldwin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Max Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Max Baldwin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Max Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Max Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.