Dr. Mawiyah Kambon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mawiyah Kambon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Raleigh, NC.
Locations
Onipa Psychological and Consulting Services2011 Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-2109Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I started this years ago. It would have saved me from so many avoidable problems.
About Dr. Mawiyah Kambon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255427191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kambon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kambon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kambon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kambon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kambon.
