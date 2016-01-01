Maurita Baumeister, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maurita Baumeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maurita Baumeister, NP
Overview
Maurita Baumeister, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Maurita Baumeister works at
Locations
CUIMC Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6167
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maurita Baumeister?
About Maurita Baumeister, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679647226
Frequently Asked Questions
Maurita Baumeister accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maurita Baumeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maurita Baumeister works at
Maurita Baumeister has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maurita Baumeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maurita Baumeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maurita Baumeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.