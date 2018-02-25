Maurilio Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maurilio Garza, LMHC
Overview
Maurilio Garza, LMHC is a Counselor in Kennewick, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 N Johnson St Ste 900, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 735-6616
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garza is an excellent counselor, he is very honest and compassionate and really cares and treats all people involved, not the the primary patient. My son was having a very difficult time with ADHD and some pretty serious behavioral issues in middle school and high school and Dr Garza was absolutely eventual to us getting through those tough years and helping him adjust to dealing with adolescence, medications and ADHD. I highly recommend him to anyone that is struggeling, young or old.
About Maurilio Garza, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
