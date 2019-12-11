Maureen Wozniak is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Wozniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maureen Wozniak
Overview
Maureen Wozniak is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 450 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 398-8250
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! There have been a few times I needed to speak with her outside appointment times. She called me back as soon as possible, and called me herself to schedule my first appointment. Refreshing. I had called 6 different professionals and none of them would bother to call. Thank God I was not suicidal!
About Maureen Wozniak
- Psychology
- English
