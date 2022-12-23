See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Maureen Link, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Maureen Link, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maureen Link, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Maureen Link works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health University Family Physicians
    10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2498
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maureen Link?

    Dec 23, 2022
    Came here due to my PCP being in this office. This visit was an urgent care visit on a weekend and I was setup with Ms. Maureen Link. While as a whole I would have preferred to be anywhere else not needing to be in urgent care, I can say that since I needed to be where I was I was so truly blessed to be placed in a room with this physician. She sat with me and listened to all that was happening. Offered a tissue when needed and was gentle with her care. She was also the first to give me something to assist in my healing and relief of some of the pain I had been suffering from. I will forever be grateful for this urgent care visit and have already sent my daughter to this office two weeks later for an urgent visit hoping she would get to see her. Thank you for listening and helping me.
    Jeanine Lombardi — Dec 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maureen Link, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Maureen Link, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maureen Link to family and friends

    Maureen Link's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maureen Link

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maureen Link, FNP.

    About Maureen Link, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407894835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maureen Link, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maureen Link has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maureen Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maureen Link works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Maureen Link’s profile.

    Maureen Link has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Link.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.