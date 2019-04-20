Maureen Lansat, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Lansat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maureen Lansat, LMHC
Overview
Maureen Lansat, LMHC is a Counselor in Jupiter, FL.
Maureen Lansat works at
Locations
Healing and Creative Arts Center1660 Cypress Dr Ste 3, Jupiter, FL 33469 Directions (561) 373-4697Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 8:00pm
Harbour Executive Suites2401 Pga Blvd Ste 196, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 373-4697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Midge is a caring genuine woman, amazing therapist. The level of dedication she does for her patients is a blessing. Midge saved me by providing tools, and being available for me all the time.
About Maureen Lansat, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
NPI: 1346533171
Education & Certifications
- Samaritan Counseling Center, Psychodynamic Studies and Internship
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Maureen Lansat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Lansat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maureen Lansat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maureen Lansat works at
3 patients have reviewed Maureen Lansat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Lansat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Lansat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.