Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Corp. Lane Internal Medicine4460 Corporation Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-0377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Kelly for both my individual needs as well as with my Significant Other and she is phenomenal (understatement). I have been in counseling for about 2 1/2 years due to tragedy; therefore seeing different counselors trying to find the "right" one. Dr. Kelly is just that for me. Dr. Kelly has been a huge help for both my own mental health as well as improving the healthiness of my relationship with my S/O. Each time I leave her office I am ready to address what underlies in such ways that she suggests and each time it works. I
About Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1235473125
Education & Certifications
- Christian Psychotherapy Services
- American School Of Professional Psychology
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.