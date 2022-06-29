See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sewell, NJ
Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (224)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Maureen Hughes-Brown works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amenorrhea
Bacterial Vaginosis
Birth Control
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 224 ratings
Patient Ratings (224)
5 Star
(194)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
Jun 29, 2022
Maureen is personable, kind and very knowledgeable. She takes her time and makes sure to answers all questions. Highly recommend her !
Jun 29, 2022
About Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225519986
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions

Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Hughes-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Maureen Hughes-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maureen Hughes-Brown works at Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Maureen Hughes-Brown’s profile.

224 patients have reviewed Maureen Hughes-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Hughes-Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Hughes-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Hughes-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

