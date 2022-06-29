Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Hughes-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN
Overview
Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Maureen Hughes-Brown works at
Locations
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Maureen is personable, kind and very knowledgeable. She takes her time and makes sure to answers all questions. Highly recommend her !
About Maureen Hughes-Brown, APN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1225519986
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Maureen Hughes-Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Hughes-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
224 patients have reviewed Maureen Hughes-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Hughes-Brown.
