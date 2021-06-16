See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maureen Gaine, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Maureen Gaine works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Highly! Intelligent and very accessible!
    Cynthia — Jun 16, 2021
    About Maureen Gaine, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912233347
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maureen Gaine, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Gaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maureen Gaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maureen Gaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maureen Gaine works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Maureen Gaine’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Maureen Gaine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Gaine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Gaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Gaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

