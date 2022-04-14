See All Physicians Assistants in Buffalo, NY
Maureen Dick Icon-share Share Profile

Maureen Dick

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maureen Dick is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY. 

Maureen Dick works at Michael R Jordan, M.D. in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael R Jordan, M.D.
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Maureen Dick?

Apr 14, 2022
Maureen is an absolutely amazing provider. She is kind, smart, and extremely intelligent. You can tell Maureen genuinely cares about her all patients and she does absolutely everything she can to help them. There is no one I would trust more with my healthcare than her.
— Apr 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Maureen Dick
How would you rate your experience with Maureen Dick?
  • Likelihood of recommending Maureen Dick to family and friends

Maureen Dick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Maureen Dick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maureen Dick.

About Maureen Dick

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093306227
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maureen Dick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Maureen Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maureen Dick works at Michael R Jordan, M.D. in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Maureen Dick’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Maureen Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Dick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Maureen Dick?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.