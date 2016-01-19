See All Counselors in Saint Augustine, FL
Maureen Cohen, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Maureen Cohen, LMHC

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maureen Cohen, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Augustine, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    157 Hampton Point Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 210-8059
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maureen Cohen?

    Jan 19, 2016
    Maureen is an excellent therapist. She's very easy to talk to and talks to you on a very real level to where you don't feel like you're being talked down to. She's very warm and genuinely cares about your mental health. I've had lots of therapists before her and none of them clicked. She's fantastic and I would recommend her 100%
    Alex in Jacksonville, FL — Jan 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maureen Cohen, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Maureen Cohen, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maureen Cohen to family and friends

    Maureen Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maureen Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maureen Cohen, LMHC.

    About Maureen Cohen, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992868079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maureen Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maureen Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Maureen Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maureen Cohen, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.