Maureen Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Cohen, LMHC
Overview
Maureen Cohen, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Augustine, FL.
Locations
- 1 157 Hampton Point Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 210-8059
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Maureen is an excellent therapist. She's very easy to talk to and talks to you on a very real level to where you don't feel like you're being talked down to. She's very warm and genuinely cares about your mental health. I've had lots of therapists before her and none of them clicked. She's fantastic and I would recommend her 100%
About Maureen Cohen, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992868079
