Maureen Callnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maureen Callnan, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maureen Callnan, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Maureen Callnan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maureen Callnan449 Forest Ave Ste 211, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-1966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maureen Callnan?
About Maureen Callnan, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740332949
Frequently Asked Questions
Maureen Callnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maureen Callnan works at
Maureen Callnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Callnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Callnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Callnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.