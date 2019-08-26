See All Counselors in Covington, KY
Maureen Bensman, MED

Counseling
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maureen Bensman, MED is a Counselor in Covington, KY. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from none and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Maureen Bensman works at Solutions in Living, LLC in Covington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Ten Ten Program
    130 W 43rd St, Covington, KY 41015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 360-5151
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2019
    Mo is kindness personified. She employs an accepting, non-judgmental staff and maintains a calm, soothing environment. Solutions in Living offered in-depth personal counseling and group counseling in a variety of modalities. I felt cared for, and that is very important during an unsettled time in my life.
    — Aug 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maureen Bensman, MED
    About Maureen Bensman, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043455132
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Elizabeth Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Behavioral Health Department
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • none
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Briar Cliff University
    Undergraduate School

