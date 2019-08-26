Maureen Bensman, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maureen Bensman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maureen Bensman, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maureen Bensman, MED is a Counselor in Covington, KY. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from none and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Maureen Bensman works at
Locations
-
1
The Ten Ten Program130 W 43rd St, Covington, KY 41015 Directions (859) 360-5151Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maureen Bensman?
Mo is kindness personified. She employs an accepting, non-judgmental staff and maintains a calm, soothing environment. Solutions in Living offered in-depth personal counseling and group counseling in a variety of modalities. I felt cared for, and that is very important during an unsettled time in my life.
About Maureen Bensman, MED
- Counseling
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043455132
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Behavioral Health Department
- none
- Briar Cliff University
Frequently Asked Questions
Maureen Bensman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Bensman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maureen Bensman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maureen Bensman works at
20 patients have reviewed Maureen Bensman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maureen Bensman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maureen Bensman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maureen Bensman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.