Matthew Zamora, PA-C
Matthew Zamora, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI.
Locations
McLaren Bay Region Internal Medicine4818 W Professional Dr, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 686-8100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
I recently switched to see Matt Zamora and he is an awesome PA. I felt very comfortable talking to him about my health issues. When he was going over my issues he talked to me not at me. I had all of my questions answered when I left his office. The staff is awesome, very friendly, the scheduling was easy to get in to see him, I got in same day. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a new provider.
About Matthew Zamora, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Matthew Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Zamora.
