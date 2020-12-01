Matthew Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Wood, FNP
Overview
Matthew Wood, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Matthew Wood works at
Locations
Kingsport Medical Center737 E Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-7922
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just started going to matthew,great guy,very professional. He actually tries to help you any way he can and listens to you. Actually calls and ask questions over the phone if he needs to. Will recommend him to anyone!
About Matthew Wood, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972162428
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Wood accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Matthew Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Wood.
