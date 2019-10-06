See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Grand Blanc, MI
Dr. Matthew Weiss, DO

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Weiss, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Synthesis Med Specialties in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Synthesis Medical Specialties PC
    9463 Holly Rd Ste 103, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 606-3704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Genesys Hospital

Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Malaise and Fatigue
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2019
    Extremely patient and took his time with my mother who had Alheimers. He answered all of our questions. Staff and doctor professional and friendly.
    About Dr. Matthew Weiss, DO

    Geriatric Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English
    1982712717
    Education & Certifications

    MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
