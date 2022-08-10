Matthew Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Stark, PA-C
Matthew Stark, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
I'm glad to have signed up with Matt Stark as my primary care physician. He listened to my issue, was very preceptive, did some tests on me and prescribed a game-plan option that has worked out well. He has good instincts. Since then, my wife has transferred to Matt for her Primary Care.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1174700934
Matthew Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Matthew Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Stark.
