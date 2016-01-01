Matthew Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Smith, PA
Overview
Matthew Smith, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Matthew Smith works at
Locations
Pmg Stewart Meadows Anticoagulation Clinic70 Bower Dr, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 734-9030
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Matthew Smith, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174872071
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Smith works at
Matthew Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.