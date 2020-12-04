Dr. Matthew Singer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Singer, DC
Dr. Matthew Singer, DC is a Chiropractor in Wayne, NJ.
Integrative Holistic Center2035 Hamburg Tpke Ste D, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 628-1870
I recently had my 1st visit with Dr. Singer & was very impressed with his knowledge & approach to holistic healing. I was recently diagnosed with RA & so came the drugs. Dr. Singer is very a caring & professional person. Looking forward to starting feeling better & having a healthier life.
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.