Matthew Simon, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Simon, PSY
Overview
Matthew Simon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL.
Matthew Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keller Simon Hlth/Assocs7469 Nw 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-0772Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Simon?
He is reliable, always makes sure my meds are working and called in on time. Also affordable which can be hard to find. His office staff is top notch and sorts out any issues I've had with the pharmacy or insurance company. Not every psychiatrist will work for every person, different people have different expectations from a doctor. But so far he has met my expectations as well as his office staff, I would say give him a try he might be the right one for you.
About Matthew Simon, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013990266
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Simon works at
27 patients have reviewed Matthew Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.