See All Clinical Psychologists in Plantation, FL
Matthew Simon, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Matthew Simon, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Matthew Simon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL. 

Matthew Simon works at Keller Simon Hlth/Assocs in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keller Simon Hlth/Assocs
    7469 Nw 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 792-0772
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Simon?

    Mar 24, 2022
    He is reliable, always makes sure my meds are working and called in on time. Also affordable which can be hard to find. His office staff is top notch and sorts out any issues I've had with the pharmacy or insurance company. Not every psychiatrist will work for every person, different people have different expectations from a doctor. But so far he has met my expectations as well as his office staff, I would say give him a try he might be the right one for you.
    C c — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Simon, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Simon, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Simon to family and friends

    Matthew Simon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Simon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Simon, PSY.

    About Matthew Simon, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013990266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Simon, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Simon works at Keller Simon Hlth/Assocs in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Matthew Simon’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Matthew Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Simon, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.