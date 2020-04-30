Matthew Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Sanders, PA-C
Overview
Matthew Sanders, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Touro University - Henderson.
Locations
Procare Medical6870 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 396-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Matt Sanders, PA is the definition of a medical professional. He created excellent patient-doctor rapport. He was provider when my doctor was unavailable. There aren't many professionals like "Dr. Matt." I too, have searched for his new location and have yet to find a general practioner who provides the kind of service that I wouldn't think twice about going back to. - Candace C., patient in Henderson
About Matthew Sanders, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro University - Henderson
- University Of Idaho
