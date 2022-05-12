See All Nurse Practitioners in Torrance, CA
Matthew Ryan, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Ryan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Torrance, CA. 

Matthew Ryan works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McMillen Building
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-6316
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2022
    He showed concern for me , was very thorough and he listened to me. All of which are very important to me being a senior citizen!
    Maggie Smith — May 12, 2022
    Photo: Matthew Ryan, FNP
    About Matthew Ryan, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255668836
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

