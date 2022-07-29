See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Matthew Rhodes, NP

Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Rhodes, NP is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Matthew Rhodes works at Elica Health Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Medical Center
    3701 J St Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-2345
  2. 2
    Injury Diagnostics LLC
    1204 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 573-8520
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Arizona Pain & Injury
    3260 N Hayden Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 542-5590
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Injuries
Arthritis
Autonomic Testing
Treatment frequency



Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I've been a patient of Matthew Rhodes now for nine years. It's nice to have finally found a care provider who actually listens and gives you different treatment recommendations without judgment.
    Tommy Brown — Jul 29, 2022
    About Matthew Rhodes, NP

    Specialties
    Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1841631330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Rhodes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Matthew Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    30 patients have reviewed Matthew Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

