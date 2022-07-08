See All Physicians Assistants in Port Angeles, WA
Matthew Rand, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Matthew Rand, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Matthew Rand, PA is a Physician Assistant in Port Angeles, WA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Matthew Rand works at Champaign Dental Group in Port Angeles, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Falls Dermatology
    4407 Fairmount Ave, Port Angeles, WA 98363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 457-0760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cryotherapy for Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cryotherapy for Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Matthew Rand?

Jul 08, 2022
He was very nice and helped me with my skin issues
Jourdan — Jul 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Matthew Rand, PA
How would you rate your experience with Matthew Rand, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Rand to family and friends

Matthew Rand's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Matthew Rand

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Rand, PA.

About Matthew Rand, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427670520
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Duke University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Matthew Rand, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Matthew Rand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Matthew Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Matthew Rand works at Champaign Dental Group in Port Angeles, WA. View the full address on Matthew Rand’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Matthew Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Rand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Matthew Rand, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.