Dr. Matthew Pollack, PHD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Pollack, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Patchogue, NY.
Locations
- 1 475 E Main St Ste 214, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-8507
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the very best! Very friendly, great listener, and skilled and helpful! I continuously have great visits, and the doctor's demeanor has put me at ease, so I highly recommend this clinic to him! I can attest to Dr. Pollack's superb clinical and diagnostic skills, is exceptional! He is genuine, and his evaluations of patients are well thought out, organized, and sound. You get what you put into it, opinions from your "circles" may conflict, but Dr. Pollack has a way of centralizing the issue, listening, and then advising on steps. This is exactly what I needed and maybe you ...!!!
About Dr. Matthew Pollack, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033221338
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.