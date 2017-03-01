Matthew Polacheck is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Polacheck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Polacheck
Overview
Matthew Polacheck is a Psychologist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Matthew Polacheck works at
Locations
Corman Sahgal & Litzinger Mds4281 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 826-2941
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matt gave my son his voice back. Taught him how to communicate , got him off drugs , and how to be a man. We are so grateful for Dr Matt and treasure the time he spent with our son and family. We love him and wish he would write a book or we could see him forever. He changed our lives. All of our friends went to him and fee same way. This guy is so bright and incredible. Best therapist out there ( trust me we tried plenty of them ). Dr Matt we love you !!!!
About Matthew Polacheck
- Psychology
- English
- 1033317466
