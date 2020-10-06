Matthew Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Parker, PA-C
Overview
Matthew Parker, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
Newco Hatfield Medical Group4360 E Brown Rd Ste 113, Mesa, AZ 85205 Directions (480) 964-0080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Parker?
Supportive, knowledgeable, caring PA.
About Matthew Parker, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861903809
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Matthew Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.