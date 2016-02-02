Matthew Overlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Overlin, PA
Overview
Matthew Overlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Matthew Overlin works at
Locations
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took his time and answered questions. He gave me written information about my condition and also gave me written information about the meds that he prescribed. I was very impressed with him and the staff at this urgent care. It took a little extra time because of the paper work I had to fill out. Thanks!
About Matthew Overlin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518916113
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Overlin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Overlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Overlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Overlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Overlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Overlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.