Psychology
Dr. Matthew Miller, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. 

Dr. Miller works at Memorial Counseling Associates in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Counseling Assoc.
    4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 (562) 426-6571

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Infertility
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Oct 07, 2019
    I had been seeing a psychiatrist named Dr. Lentzner for 9 years due to panic attacks but when I asked my psychiatrist for some help with an unrelated issue, he was unwilling to help me himself. Then I met Dr. Matthew Miller and he was more then willing to help me. He went out of his way to do what I needed him to. Dr. Matthew Miller is a great listener and has a great bedside manner. Dr. Miller is a very insightful & educated psychologist. Dr. Miller also understood and could relate to a lot of what I was going threw. After seeing a psychiatrist and now a psychologist I have learned that; Psychiatrist medicate there patients to help them. Psychologist educate there patients to help them. If you need any type of mental health help then make an appointment to see Dr. Matthew Miller. He is a good person & a great doctor.
    Robert C. — Oct 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Miller, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154390524
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Riverside
