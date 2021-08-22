Dr. McNabb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC is a Chiropractor in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Palm Beach Health Center
Locations
Dr Matt McNabb1011 N State Road 7 Ste D, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 331-0693
Csk2160 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (678) 043-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNabb is an excellent chiropractor. My back pain was gone instantly and has not returned. He does not rush and always listen to the patient first. I highly reccomend him.
About Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Health Center
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNabb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McNabb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNabb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.