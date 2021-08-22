See All Chiropractors in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC is a Chiropractor in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Palm Beach Health Center

Dr. McNabb works at Symons Family Chiropractic to Palm Beach Health Center in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Atlanta, GA.

Locations

    1011 N State Road 7 Ste D, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 (561) 331-0693
    2160 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 (678) 043-0090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Compressed Spinal Cord
Detoxification
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Head and Neck Pain
Headache
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Middle Back Pain
Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nervous System Disorders
Nutritional Counseling
Pinched Nerve
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pinched Nerve in Neck
Pregnancy Care
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sports Injuries
Sports Rehabilitation
Tension Headache
Upper Back Pain
Weight Loss
Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 22, 2021
    Dr. McNabb is an excellent chiropractor. My back pain was gone instantly and has not returned. He does not rush and always listen to the patient first. I highly reccomend him.
    Janet Till — Aug 22, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew McNabb, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1346683711
    Education & Certifications

    • Palm Beach Health Center
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    • Michigan State University
    Dr. McNabb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. McNabb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

